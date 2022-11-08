“In the background there is room” broadcasts its new chapter LIVE on América TV. While the episode was broadcast, the channel launched, through its social networks, an unexpected preview of its television series. It was an enigmatic photo in which Teresa sees Don Gilberto from afar, who is sitting in a wheelchair in what appears to be a nursing home for the elderly.

As is known, the patriarch of the Gonzales always fondly remembers Doña Nelly, whose death left him very hurt. Therefore, the death of the man has been slipping for some time. According to the followers, it is a matter of time before the spouses are reunited in heaven. Look at the image below.

América TV has published a worrying photo about “There is room in the background”. Photo: Instagram/@afhstv

Why could don Gilberto die?

In recent chapters, “Teresita” has been very concerned about being an exemplary person for her son, little Richard Jr. For this reason, we saw her trying to do business, although they ended badly (such as the sale of baby suits with Macarena ). These failures made him reconsider her situation and move in with her aunt Vanessa.

However, fans hope that the character played by Magdyel Ugaz have a better development, that is, move away from that somewhat childish position and dependent on her ‘daddy’, so that she becomes a resilient adult.

In that sense, it is possible that the potential death of Don Gilberto is the necessary reason for this evolution to occur in ‘Tere’ and for her to become a woman with character, just as Doña Nelly was for her family.