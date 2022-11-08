Tite revealed on Monday the 26 cards from Brazil to seek the sixth world title in Qatar: Neymar and the experienced Daniel Alves will lead the ‘Seleção’, with the expected support of striker Pedro and the surprising presence of striker Gabriel Martinelli.

The 30-year-old PSG star will attend his third World Cup, after Brazil-2014 and Russia-2018, commanding one of the favorite squads in the World Cup formed by the structure that led the South American qualifier undefeated.

But two renowned players were left out of that backbone: attacker Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, ENG) and attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa, ENG), recently injured during training.

“Inexplicable Feeling” Summoned for the HEXA mission. The time has come “, wrote ‘Ney’ in a message on Instagram that he accompanied with a video in which he is seen following the call with his family.

But Neymar was not the only one who recorded the moment he found out about the call. Several of the members of the list of 26 also loudly celebrated their call to Qatar, among them, Richarilson, Bruno Guimaraes, and Ewerton.

Some even went much further: attacker Pedro, one of the newest in the squad, took advantage of the moment to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

“Thanks to the 84 athletes who were part of this cycle. Give a squeeze to the heart, my great respect to all”, said the coach.

The 16 new Brazilians for the World Cup in Qatar

Of the 26 summoned, 16 will make their debut in football’s top event: Weverton, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Éder Militão, Bruno Guimarães, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá, Antony, Martinelli, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

“Experience counts, just as the moment counts, the ability of the athlete,” he said.

Tite, stating that several of those called have extra gallons thanks to the tour in their clubs.

The ‘Canarinha’ will debut in the World Cup on November 24 against Serbia. Switzerland and Cameroon complete Group G. The Brazilian delegation, which will seek to bury a twenty-year World Cup drought, will meet on November 14 in Turin, Italy. Five days later he will travel to Qatar.

