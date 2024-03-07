Will Doc 4 happen? Previews for the fourth season

Will there be Doc 4? The popular series with Luca Argentero airs this evening, March 7, 2024, with the last episode of the third season. A highly successful drama, as evidenced by the record ratings of these episodes too, which often exceed five million viewers. It is in fact one of the most loved series by the Italian public.

Let's start by saying that at the time of writing Rai Fiction has not yet made the renewal for the fourth season official. But we could say that all that's really missing is officialdom, because Doc is now one of the spearheads of public television. In recent months, director Maria Pia Ammirati has let slip not only that the TV series produced by Lux Vide (Fremantle group) is in fact confirmed, but that Luca Argentero will continue to be head of the cast.

The actor himself recently confirmed his intention to return to the role of Dr. Andrea Fanti: “The decision is not up to me. Traditionally, the next season begins to be written when the last episode airs. And I doubt that Rai won't commission another one from the producer. It can go on for ten years, because it is a wonderful story,” explained Argentero.

If he will be there, we will then need to understand who will be part of the cast of Doc 4, from Matilde Gioli to Sara Lazzaro, from Pierpaolo Spollon to Giovanni Scifoni, without forgetting the new entries of the third season, namely Giacomo Giorgio, Laura Cravedi and Elisa Wong. When will Doc 4 come out? If writing for the new season begins in spring, the next episodes could see the light on Rai 1 in 2026, after 2025 on set.