There have been more than 38.5 million confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic; total deaths is 710,427

O Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) reported that 70,572 new cases of covid were recorded in the last epidemiological week (25.Feb-2.Mar). This is the second time that the country has exceeded the 70,000 cases mark in a single week in the last 12 months.

In the 9th epidemiological week, there were 253 deaths due to the disease. Altogether, they are 710,427 deaths in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020. In total, 38,592,310 Covid diagnoses were confirmed during the period.

Under the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Ministry of Health stopped publishing the daily bulletin with the number of cases and deaths. Now, the data is released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks. The decision was taken in February 2023. The reason: the change in frequency “optimize” the work of surveillance teams in the Federation units and “there is no longer any reason for daily notification”according to Conass.

The last week recorded, which ended on March 2, was the 6th with the highest number of infections since January 2023. The most recent wave (peak of cases and deaths from the disease) was recorded in February 2022, when the total in week surpassed 6,000 deaths.

Read here how and from where the Power360 obtains data on coronavirus.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil records 3,498 deaths per million. Among the Federation units, the worst situation is Rio de Janeiro, with 4,854 victims per million. The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by Conass and the population from the 2022 Demographic Census of IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in each unit of the Federation.