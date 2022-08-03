Peruvian soccer is reaping success with various productions of our idols on the field. “La Foquita: el 10 de la calle”, “Cholo” and the series “Predator” are just a few examples, but many already believe that it is the turn of Ricardo Gareca.

He was DT of the national team from 2015 to 2022, and brought various joys to the fans, such as qualifying for Russia 2018. It is not for nothing that many ask for his biographical film, and he even already has a fanmade poster that he gave again what to talk about on social media

Fanmade poster of “A tiger named Gareca”

The fan-created poster has stirred passions. Photo: Twitter

As we see in the poster, Christian Thorsen, known as ‘Platanazo’ in “Al fondo hay lugar”, was chosen as the favorite to play him, an idea that the actor himself supports. The artist did not hesitate to share his enthusiasm with such a project, whether as a film or series.

“It would be fantastic. The man must have a wonderful story. I am not losing hope that it can be done. It seems to me that it could be interesting to make a well-told story of someone like him, who must have gone through extremely interesting things, “the actor previously told RPP.

It should be noted that Thorsen did not return as Raúl del Valle in season 9 of “There is room in the background”, so he could have the clearest agenda to make this production that fans have been asking for years a reality.