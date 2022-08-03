The CEO of EA has clarified the position in which the company is by clarifying the rumors of a possible purchase.

During yesterday, the financial results conference Electronic Arts for the quarter ending June 30. Of course, its CEO Andrew Wilson answered various questions about the rumors of a possible acquisitionaccording to pick up IGN.

We couldn’t be in a stronger position as an independent companyAndrew Wilson, CEO of EAWilson was blunt in response to a question, noting the following: “We couldn’t be in a stronger position as an independent company“. Later he comments that his goal is to take care of his people: “Our… goal is always to take care of our people, our players and our shareholders. “

According to IGN, the EA CEO acknowledges that he is open to possibility of being acquired if it makes sense for the company: “If ever there was a way to do it differently than how we’re doing it today, of course I have to be open to itbut I would tell you that today we feel very confident and excited about our future.”

The current economic situation of Electronic Arts makes it clear that they will continue betting on games as a service because they are a great source of income for them. Nevertheless, they will not leave aside the games for a player. One of the most prominent is Star Wars: Jedi Survivor whose launch it should arrive at some point of 2023but it is better not to “assume anything”.

