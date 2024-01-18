Alondra García-Miró He started 2024 on the right foot. Her nomination for the People's Choice Awards has generated empathy in the Peruvian public and the support of her fellow influencers. In the workplace, the popular 'Ojiverde' has business units that are going from strength to strength; and on the sentimental side, Alondra has a relationship with businessman Francisco Alister. In an interview with a local media, García-Miró spoke about her romance, whether she wants to marry him and have children in the future.

What did Alondra García-Miró say about her romance with Francisco Alister?

True to his style, Alondra provided few details about her partner, who works in various business fields and is originally from Spain. He noted that he respects Francisco's privacy, but that at this moment he is happy.

“I'm going through a nice stage in my life, in general. There are things I don't have to hide, but I also respect my partner's privacy. “I am not a girl used to talking about private issues,” she told América TV.

Will Alondra García-Miró marry Francisco Alister?

Although it is not known the couple's relationship time, Alondra pointed out that their relationship is very well founded. She stated that she does want to get married, but that the idea of ​​having children is not contemplated for 2024.

“Yes of course. In that sense, I am very traditional (…). I think that today living together is like a super commitment, but marriage seals that. I believe in marriage and I believe in love. Of course I want to be a mother in a moment, but I feel so happy, so full, that I don't know, not for now.”, he concluded.