Right off the bat, Avowed It looks much better than what we saw during the 2023 Developer Direct, so we already have to applaud the Obsidian team.

Gabriel Paramoproducer of Obsidian Entertainment stated that the team's goal is to give players choice. To achieve this goal, they created a flexible system that allows you to quickly switch from spells and aiming to melee combat.

During battles you can combine various weapons, attacks and skills that will help you gain tactical advantages against the wide range of enemies that are waiting for you.

You will have to make quick decisions to face your enemies. You will use special attacks, all kinds of parryng and other defenses. As you would expect, using magic will allow you to deal damage from a distance. It's worth noting that the variety of enemies is what causes you to adjust your strategy.

The way you combine magic wands with swords looks very entertaining and will keep you entertained in the fights. On the other hand, Avowed It is a game that focuses a lot of its efforts on the players' choices.

There is a lot of research within this RPG and you will have to pay close attention to what the NPCs tell you so that you make the right decision or the one that best suits your personality.

There are many moral nuances and gray areas that you must take into account so that the story develops.

When is Avowed coming out?

In addition to talking about the visual quality and art behind this new Obsidian project, we learned that Avowed will be released in autumn 2024. That means that we would have to see it during the high video game season after September and at the end of December. Could it be that a GOTY candidate awaits us?

Returning to the topic of Ovowed's presentation, we can say that there are a good number of biomes, not everything is reduced to a single environment, so the exploration experience will be varied and with all kinds of proposals.

The people at Obsidian revealed that we will have more details about the game in the coming months, so let's hope it is a title that fully meets the expectations of the players. Follow the conversation in our Discord.

