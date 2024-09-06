The one proposing it is the channel 兄者弟者 (2bro.jp) specialized in video games, which evidently had the opportunity to access the game from Konami.

If you still don’t know what to expect from the Silent Hill 2 remake made by Bloober Team, then you will be happy to see this video, showing the opening 90 minutes of the game (actually a section of the original Silent Hill 2 is also shown for comparison) and it was recorded live. It’s in Japanese, but what happens is pretty understandable, especially if you’ve played the original.

The video

Now pay close attention, because by its nature, the video is literally a big and very long preview of the Silent Hill 2 remake. If you don’t want to know anything about the plot or the gameplay itself, you should avoid watching it. If you already know Silent Hill 2, you shouldn’t have any major problems enjoying it, since more or less the same things happen as in the original. In any case, be careful and decide.

For the rest, we remind you that the remake of Silent Hill 2 will be available starting from October 8, 2024 on PC and PlayStation 5. If you want to know more, read our recent review and our interview with the authors.

Silent Hill 2 tells the story of James who, upon receiving a letter from his dead wife, decides to go to where he shared so many memories with her, in the hope of seeing her again. He then goes to Silent Hill, where terrible and unspeakable truths await him. Who is Maria, the woman who looks so much like his wife?