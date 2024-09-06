The ban on the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035 is back at the centre of political discussion. Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini has once again lashed out against the European Commission’s decision regarding the ban on endothermic cars, with the League representative promising a battle in the Brussels chamber.

Salvini’s position on the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars

“The League is ready to ask for the revocation of the ban on petrol and diesel engines”, Salvini explained – as a party we want to present a document to engage the Italian Parliament and Government, and a similar initiative will be made in Europe to engage the EU Commission”. However, the representative of the Carroccio did not provide further details regarding the dossier that the League intends to present to the Government and the EU Commission. In particular, Salvini underlined once again how “the production stoppage is already creating very serious damage to the European economy without any certainty of obtaining significant improvements from an environmental point of view”. The issue of the ban on endothermic engines had already been at the center of some revisions by the European Union, with the introduction of the variable of synthetic fuels to extend the life of cars with internal combustion engines, with the same president Ursula Von der Leyen as e-fuels would have had the same chances as EV models and that 2026 would be an important year to evaluate the next moves.