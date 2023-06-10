A beach holiday in the Scottish Highlands is a bizarre pleasure, one thinks. Until you dip into one of the mountain streams around Braemar.

The last, ice-cold cry: “Wild Wellness” in the seven-degree warm water of the Ey Burn mountain stream Image: Andreas Lesti

Nafternoon in the Scottish Highlands, near the town of Braemar in the Cairngorms National Park. We overlook two mountain streams, the Allt Connie Fall and the Ey Burn, which lap in a deep pool between the rocks. There is still snow on top of the Munros.

Andrew Lesti Editor in the feuilleton of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

“How cold is the water?”

“It’s seven degrees warmyesterday it was five.”

“And if I go in, how many years younger will I come out?”

“What do I have to say to get you in? Five?”