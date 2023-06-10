North American was known for bomb attacks in the period from 1978 to 1995; he had been in prison since 1996

American Ted Kaczynski, better known as unabomber, was found dead this Saturday (June 10, 2023) in his cell at the federal prison in Burnet, North Carolina (USA). He was 81 years old. The cause of death was not revealed. Kaczynski had been in prison since 1996. He had been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for killing 3 people and wounding 23 others in bomb attacks from 1978 to 1995.