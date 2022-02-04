Home page world

divide

A wild boar has made itself comfortable on a living room couch. © Police Hagen/dpa

There are things that don’t exist at all: Imagine you unlock your front door and there is a wild boar. This is exactly what a woman experienced in Hagen.

Hagen – A bit exhausted, but probably grunting contentedly, a wild boar has made itself comfortable on her living room couch – what a woman from Hagen experienced is almost unbelievable.

Even the police expressly assured in their message that it was “not a joke”: When the 39-year-old unlocked her front door at around 1:20 p.m., she faced a full-grown wild boar that stretched out its rear end towards her.

The pig was trapped

The frightened woman quickly closed the door and called the police. When a patrol car crew arrived on site, the stately Bache, weighing around 60 kilograms, had already devastated the interior and then settled comfortably on the living room sofa. The animal probably got into the apartment through an open terrace door, the officials suspect. When it fell shut, the pig was trapped.

more on the subject Priests attacked in the vicarage – they wanted the carol singers’ money Attack on pastor: “Where is the money from the children?” Fake police officers steal jewelry from a 70-year-old woman

Wild boar could “look cute” but also become “very dangerous,” police warned. Not least because of this, they called a hunter for help in order to lure the animal into freedom without stress. In the end, the black coat trolled off and found its way back into nature unharmed. “Wild boar usually freshen in the spring. During this time, they protect their young from enemies. Do not approach young animals, keep your distance,” the officials advised. “And if one appears in your living room … then call the police.”