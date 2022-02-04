The presentation of the first single-seater of the new technical cycle will be remembered as one of the most awaited and at the same time most enigmatic ever. The car depicted in the images released by Haas is not in fact the standard model of the FIA, but a real preliminary version of the VF22as confirmed directly by the Italian-American team when asked by FormulaPassion. Nevertheless, the published material is in the form of a render, the result of a computer graphic construction with which the team would have had no problems if it had wanted to hide some project characteristics from the competition, avoiding revealing them in advance of the Barcelona tests. As per tradition, the true external aerodynamic appearance will only be appreciated on the track, a consideration to which it must be added that Haas mounts various Ferrari components, with the Scuderia di Maranello having every interest in preserving their design choices. The images disclosed therefore invite you to take a lot of caution in drawing technical conclusions on the car presented by the American team, which in any case sports some features that will also be present on the final single-seater. The same renderings are also useful in highlighting the differences from the FIA ​​model, interpreting some concepts shared with the other teams.

The eyes immediately run to the front, where in the recent period there has long been talk of the possible differentiation between the cars as regards the architecture of the suspension system. The front suspension of the VF22 features the classic push-rod scheme, but the arrangement of the arms of the upper and lower triangles is surprising. They are almost parallel, with little difference in their mutual inclination. This is a geometry already seen in the recent period, but while in 2021 it was possible to stagger the attachment points of the arms to the hub carrier on the wheel side, in the new regulations the anchors must both be inside the rim. It follows that from the front view the arms, the body and the upright support more closely approximate a parallelogram than a trapezoid, precisely because of the persistence of the poor mutual orientation of the triangles. This feature proves to be deleterious for the suspension kinematics, as the rubber geometrically tends to maintain greater parallelism with the frame, even when the latter tilts sideways during the rolling movements when cornering. This results in less camber recovery, with the tire not reaching perpendicularity to the ground when cornering, reducing the footprint of contact with the ground and consequently the grip.

Such a suspension geometry can have two different meanings. The first is that the Haas designers have deliberately sacrificed the kinematics and the use of the tires to ensure a larger cross-sectional area for the direct flows at the entrance to the Venturi channels in the center of the car, the nerve center of the 2022 single-seaters. the mechanics have been put at the service of aerodynamics, looking for more underbody load. On the other hand, the anomalous configuration of the front suspension appreciated in the renderings may not be representative of the final scheme, which would thus have remained hidden. The atypical nature of the front suspension unit is also reflected in the strut rod, whose inclination is reduced compared to 2022, thus becoming subject to greater loads due to the actuation of the internal components of the suspension.

Furthermore, unlike the FIA ​​model, the steering arm is not located halfway between the two triangles, but just below the upper element. The increase in the center of gravity caused by the raised housing in the frame of the steering box is however counterbalanced by the greater aerodynamic cleanliness that facilitates the path of the flows towards the Venturi channels on the sides of the bottom.

At the rear the suspension triangles still appear particularly advanced, in line with what has been seen on Haas single-seaters in recent years. However, this differs from the solution introduced in 2020 by Mercedes, which could have quickly made school if the previous technical cycle had not been interrupted. In fact, on the cars of the Star the suspension triangles were particularly set back, in particular the lower element whose rear arm hooked directly to the impact structure behind the gearbox. A similar architecture removed the arms from the path of the air flows, facilitating their venting into the rear environment to the advantage of the effectiveness of the diffuser and the load generated. However, the 2022 single-seaters have a higher diffuser surmounted by the beam-wing, the presence of which could make the retraction of the suspension triangles deleterious, prompting Haas to keep the arms in an advanced position. As well as the front end, it cannot be excluded, however, that the renders are not completely faithful to the final configuration.

The air box, the dynamic air intake above the passenger compartment, continues to be triangular as on the Haas 2020 and 2021, indicating a greater decentralization of the radiators in the bellies than at the head of the power unit. Ferrari was the first to approach this philosophy in the 2019-2020 two-year period, aiming to lower the radiant masses and with them the center of gravity to improve the dynamic behavior of the car, while serving more voluminous bellies and therefore less freedom granted to the aerodynamic department in the bottom area. The approach was not emulated by the competition and the Maranello’s return to a more traditional architecture in 2021 suggests that the aerodynamic disadvantages outweighed the dynamic benefits. In 2022, however, the aerodynamic philosophy is completely different and the simplification of internal suspension components makes damping of tire loads and ground clearance control less effective. For these reasons the dynamic advantages given by the decentralization of radiators could prove to be prevalent, contrary to the recent past, with aerodynamics which in this case would instead be put at the service of mechanics, a hypothesis which will be confirmed or denied with the presentations of the next single-seaters.

In spite of the decentralization of the radiant masses in the bellies, the air intakes of the side radiators appear drastically resized with respect to both 2021 and the FIA ​​exhibition model for 2022, on which they had been excessively oversized. The possibility of narrowing the radiator vents is also given by the presence of the large cooling grids on the sides of the hood, which however have been removed from the presentation renderings released by Haas. The sidepods with fairing of the bellies, however, maintain the typical sloping downward trend, confirming how the exploitation of the adhesion of the flows to the carbon surfaces continues to be useful for directing the air flow downwards towards the diffuser.

The center-car appears cleared of the bargeboards and boomerangs that proliferated during the last technical cycle, although it continues to be a nerve center for the car due to the presence of the Venturi channels. At the front stands the flat nose that flows directly into the front wing without support pillars. The aileron also lacks the central neutral section, with the profiles that can extend over the entire width. Each half of the wing appears more loaded in the center than on the sides, thus maintaining an outwash pattern that invites the flows to deviate outward around the front wheels. The compactness of the air intakes of the braking system is also surprisingwhose downsizing is due to the impossibility in the new regulations to transfer heat from the brake disc to the tire and to extract whirlpools from the outside of the rim, thus making it unnecessary to channel air that is not aimed at cooling.

Finally, at the rear, the single-profile beam-wing can be appreciated despite the possibility of adopting a double element, an eventuality that could materialize with the subsequent evolutions of the car. The rear wing is also supported by a double support, contrary to the philosophy undertaken in 2021 by Red Bull and in some races by Mercedes, with the adoption of a single support to reduce drag.

Further detailed considerations on the aerodynamic look would prove reckless considering the development that the car will undergo from now to the tests, where the solutions hidden in the presentation phase will also appear. So many conditionals and questions, destined to gradually turn into certainties once the 2022 single-seaters hit the track.