Did you know that there is an easy method to have the key WIFI from the neighbor without asking for it or programs? It is not an illegal action or anything like that, so we will immediately tell you the step by step so that you have internet. How about even talking to your neighbor, you give him voluntary cooperation so that you don't feel bad about “sharing his Internet“.

To connect to the Internet using a QR codefirst you need to have a device either Android or Apple with a camera, such as a smartphone or tablet, that can scan the code. This device must also be connected to the WiFi network you want to connect to.

Locate the QR code

The process begins by locating the QR code provided by the WiFi network you want to connect to. This QR code is usually printed on a sticker or poster near to wifi routeror it can be generated by the network itself through its management interface.

Scan with your phone

Then with your device with camera, open the QR code scanning app. This app may come pre-installed on your device or you can download one from the app store for your device. OS.

Once you have the app open, point the camera at the QR code. The application It will automatically scan the code and extract the information contained in it.

This is the easiest method to have the neighbor's WiFi key without asking for it or programs. Photo: SPECIAL

Get the password

The information contained in the QR code will include WiFi network details such as network name (SSID) and password. These details are necessary so that your device can connect to WiFi network.

Connect to the internet

After scanning the QR code, your device should show you the option to connect to the WiFi network using the details extracted from the code. Simply select this option and wait for your device connect to the network.

Once your device is connected to the WiFi network, you can start browsing the internet without having to manually enter the network password. Some QR code scanning devices and apps may have variations on the exact process, but in general, this method provides a convenient and fast way to connect to a WiFi network using a QR code.