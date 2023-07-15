There is a sign on the beach Yavaros, Sonorawhich says: “Animals do not throw garbage into the forest or the seas, let’s be more animals”…

All of us have first and last names, however, many of us are identified by a nicknamewhich in most cases is the most familiar and common, from which they do not escape artistsneither politicians.

To mention a few, to Gustavo Diaz Ordaz They called him “El tribilín” Jose Lopez Portillo “Jolopo”, to Carlos Salinas de Gortari “The chupacabra” Luis Echeverria Alvarez“The bald”, to vincent fox“La Chachalaca”, to Enrique Pena Nieto“Lord Peña” or “Bebé”, and our current president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador“El Peje”.

venustian carranza (Heron was his second last name) was born in Cuatro Ciénegas, Coahuilaon December 29, 1859, his father was a farmer and soldier, as well as a politician in that state.

Carranza He followed in his footsteps, and thus ventured into public service from 1887 in his native land, until he became a Republic President between 1917 and 1920, although he had already held the position temporarily.

He married Mrs. Virginia Salinasto whom he boasted his distinguished personality, where his tiny glasses, his long beards and unique style mustaches stood out.

lady virginia I was used to that way of seeing Carranza, who assumed the constitutional presidency of Mexico On May 1, 1917, one day before making a protest and taking her official photo with the tricolor band, the lady suggested:

“Hey Venus… Why don’t you shave that fur?… You’d look very handsome”… -“Are you crazy?… If I take off my mustache and beard, I’ll look like a duck without a beak, That’s how everyone knows me, and that’s how I’m going to continue “… What a hard blow!…

