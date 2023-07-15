Market in fibrillation

The World Championship is in full summer break, but those of these weeks are still quite intense days for Franco Morbidelli. The Roman centaur, capable of coming close to the MotoGP world title in 2020, when he competed for the then Petronas team, seems in fact to have reached the end credits of his adventure with the official Yamaha home team. Although this year his gap from teammate Fabio Quartararo has been much smaller than in previous seasons, the Japanese giant seems to have definitively turned towards other options.

In fact, everyone is now certain of the arrival – alongside the 2021 world champion – of Alex Rins. The Spaniard – currently injured after the terrible crash in Mugello – is ready to leave Honda LCR after just one season and after the success achieved in Austin to return to the role of the official rider, like he did in the Suzuki days. We have told in recent days how Morbidelli is at this point finished in the viewfinder of Ducati’s satellite teams: Mooney VR46, in case Bezzecchi decides to move, and Gresini, as a replacement for Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Superbike suggestion

There is however another possible option, quite intriguing, that is emerging in the background. In fact, Yamaha appreciates Morbidelli’s work and – as reported by the German site Speedweek – would be interested in making the 2017 Moto2 champion theheir to Toprak Razgatlioglu in SuperbikAnd. It is no coincidence that Morbidelli visited the WSBK round in Misano at the beginning of June. However, his indications to the Yamaha racing manager Andrea Dosoli would have been clear: the priority for the moment remains with the World Championship.

However, if in the coming weeks/months a saddle does not unlock that allows him to land in Ducati, that’s it the idea of ​​a championship change could become more concrete. In fact, Yamaha is interested in ‘covering’ the space vacated by Razgatlioglu with a name of a certain weight and appeal, also for the sponsors, and Morbidelli would certainly guarantee a greater image return than that of other candidates, such as Dominique Aegerter.