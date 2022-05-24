“What I saw yesterday is not journalism, it is a form of looting on a person who has not only been acquitted of any charges he has had over the years, after having been in hiding for 17 years and 2 in prison, but who today he is no longer there and is unable to defend himself. They allow themselves to place him in an incredible scenario: after how many years do they discover that Delle Chiaie was in Capaci, who even dictated the strategy of the massacres? ‘is another explanation “. Carola Delle Chiaie, wife of Stefano Delle Chiaie, founder of National Avant-garde who died in Rome on 12 September 2019, comments on the episode of Report that aired last night to the Adnkronos.

In fact, in the transmission of the investigation, the overlap of the subversive right with the mafia was supported and, specifically, a well-defined, indeed decisive role of Delle Chiaie in the attack on judge Giovanni Falcone, whose 30th birthday was yesterday. “That they want to cover the Moscow gold trail that is coming out and which has never been followed up? Is it an opposition? – asks the wife of the former right-wing leader – They have not considered, however, that Stefano Delle Chiaie has a wife, who even before was his militant, who does not allow these things. Not only for her honor but for mine and ours, of all those who have played in a formation that can be accused of many things, but not of connections with gentaccia like the mafia and even less with Freemasonry, which my husband hated like few other things “.

“They invented connivance with Licio Gelli, even a telephone number that his lawyer luckily found in the Bologna trial. is lent to yesterday’s antics: I hope to find the details for a lawsuit. ‘Bastards without honor’, Stefano would have defined them. Because one can also be deployed as journalists, but never without intellectual honesty. What they have told – concludes the vedova Delle Chiaie – it’s a film, there is no evidence or clues documenting my husband’s presence in Capaci. If I hadn’t been angry, feeling personally hit in the double role of wife and militant, there would have been only laughter “.

(by Silvia Mancinelli)