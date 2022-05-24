Standby. Barça has spent too many months without receiving new information about the Ousmane Dembélé case. The position of the French player and his agents remains the same. Either the financial offer increases or the player will leave the team within a month.
Everything indicates that next season he will play for PSG alongside Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman is not interested in prolonging his contractual relationship with Barcelona unless the offer made by Mateu Alemany and his team is an unexpected 360-degree turn.
“The future of Dembele He and his agents will know. I have my own personal opinion on this matter but it is beside the point. No news from you? Yes, the same as in the last 6 or 7 months”. With these words, the Barcelona sports director clarified everything related to the renewal of a player who seems to be thinking about his vacations and his future away from the Camp Nou for a long time.
Regarding the renewal of Gavi, he stated the following, and it is that even in the very tone of the statements, a certain change is denoted with respect to the optimism deposited in each operation: “They are long processes in which you seek to adjust the contracts well, you have to be cautious and consistent with the contracts we sign. The most important thing is the predisposition of the player and the player wants to stay.”
It is very possible that Sunday was Ousmane Dembélé’s last match at the Camp Nou. The one that has been his home for so many years, and so many unfortunate and repeated injuries he has managed to forgive.
#Pessimism #Barcelona #renewal #Ousmane #Dembélé
Leave a Reply