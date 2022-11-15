Mar de Copas culminates the ‘We meet again’ tour, the first after the mandatory stoppage due to the pandemic. “We are a dysfunctional family, as it should be (laughs). We all have a role and we respect each other a lot, ”he tells us over the phone wicho garcia about the almost three decades of the band. He will also be with Narcosis in rock in the park (this Saturday), which means the return of the lyrics of ‘La peste’ and ‘Sucio policía’. “(In the eighties) People realized what we were saying and from then on we no longer went to the concerts to beg them to let us play”.

—At the beginning of 2021, with MDC you announced a streaming concert. How did you face the reopening of the stages?

-It has been difficult. In the long run, everyone I know has had to sell things or take out loans. I sold the entire studio, for example. In that wait, that emotional issue, wear and tear, depresses. The positive side is that we have survived and that is the main thing, so many close people have died, so many. It never helps to be a victim, but it’s been hard on everyone. For us especially because the matter is not discussed… in this country culture is a kind of fifth wheel. For most people, things have changed radically, except for those who have become millionaires with the pandemic, in fact.

—Something about Narcosis coincides with the situation, right?

—(Smiles) Yes. This project, we were-at least Jorge and I who are the ones who were left-leaving into oblivion due to the theme of Cachorro (Fernando Vial). But they called us, we talked about it, and there was no problem because although Cachorro is not there, his mother is there, who was very bad and we are trying to help. And well, there are some songs that haven’t aged, like ‘Hemicirco’ (laughs).

Wicho García does not understand politics and recognizes the current crisis that the country is experiencing. Photo: The Republic

Have you been to the marches?

—I have always participated, but in this last one (on Saturday the 5th), it was impossible for me. The political and social reality is not alien to me, we know that we have been experiencing this situation for 30 years, government after government, it has simply been getting worse. But we have the solution. We are the ones who must know how to choose, vote and not get carried away by ‘tapers’ or totally hallucinated ideas.

—Do you think there is a rejection of artists who think about politics?

—It is that with the issue of (social) networks, politics has become something shameless. It is as if they told you: “if they already know that we are corrupt, let us continue to be, they will leave us anyway”. It’s terrible because, in the end, it’s a business of interests, everyone is trying to get something out or get someone off. The political class is not working. Maybe we are missing something… tell them “bye, get out everyone”. And the party system is rotten, a new generation would have to come out that understands that power is service. The current political class is in power as a synonym for serving itself.