from Vera Martinella

The RISP program has started, aimed at those most at risk: current and former heavy smokers. It includes a low-dose CAT scan to make an early diagnosis and aid in smoking cessation

Have you smoked or have you quit for less than 15 years? Are you or were you a smoker with an average consumption of 20 cigarettes a day for 30 years? Are you over 55 and under 75? Your risk of getting lung cancer is high, but if you participate in the RISP program you can have two benefits that could save your life: first, diagnose any early stage cancer; second, if you’re still a smoker, get help to quit for free. RISP stands for Italian Pulmonary Screening Network and a ministerial program that has recently started recruiting, with the aim of involving over 7,300 people by periodically monitoring them with low-dose computed tomography of the chest.

85% of lung cancers due to tobacco Lung cancer responsible for the largest number of cancer deaths in Italy: 34 thousand in 2021, about 60 percent of which (i.e. 20,400 deaths) concern heavy smokers – underlines Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) –. Low-dose CT is a promising life-saving strategy, but to date it is not yet part of clinical practice and screening programs reimbursed by the National Health Service, but RISP can represent a real cultural change. At the end of September, the European Union added this test to those recommended for the early diagnosis of cancer. Since 85% of lung cancer cases are due to tobacco, the European recommendations suggest carrying out the test for heavy smokers just as was done for RISP – underlines Silvia Novello, Full Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Turin and Pulmonary Oncology Manager at the San Luigi Gonzaga Hospital in Orbassano -. Similar experiences have already been launched at a European level, the uniqueness of RISP being achieved thanks to the allocation of ministerial funds. In fact, with the Sostegni-bis Decree Law, 2 million euros were disbursed for the two-year period 2021-2022 to support the programme. See also Covid, Bergamo investigation: Crisanti's report ready

Discovered late in 8 out of 10 patients Lung disease remains a fearsome big killer because almost 80 percent of patients arrive at diagnosis late, when the disease is already in an advanced stage and unfortunately the chances of recovery are reduced (of the 41,000 new cases registered each year in Italy, 32,800 are already advanced stage). The neoplasm, in fact, does not show evident signs of its presence at the outset and when it does it is generally already in the metastatic phase. Screening can favor the early identification of cancer, increasing the number of patients eligible for radical surgical resection explains Ugo Pastorino, director of Thoracic Surgery at the National Cancer Institute of Milan and project coordinator. The goal is to improve survival which, for those who fall ill with this neoplasm, five years after diagnosis, is around 18%. Targeted therapies and immuno-oncology, which have already contributed to improving the survival of advanced and metastatic disease, are also gaining a role in the early stages.

A Tac (free) to find small nodules The low-dose chest CT, bringing to light small and localized nodules, allows intervention in a minimally invasive way, with a reduction in mortality that can reach up to 50% compared to those at risk, but does not undergo screening – adds Pastorino -. The new CT scans guarantee very high sensitivity even for tumors of very few millimeters, with very low doses of radiation. RISP’s other goal is to significantly reduce cigarette consumption among program participants. With the spiral CT, which lasts a few seconds, we can also photograph the global risk for other pathologies related to smoking, quantifying, for example, coronary damage or the presence of emphysema – Novello clarifies -. All RISP participants have a first screening CT scan and a second one after one or two years, based on various criteria. In subjects in which a suspicious nodule is identified, close checks are directly scheduled depending on the size and characteristics (generally at three months, but based on the characteristics of the nodule). It is the center itself that programs the control and always in the RISP area. Participation is completely free and those with the required characteristics can apply from the web (by registering on the portal www.programmarisp.it and indicating the center closest to your place of residence) or ask the oncology, pulmonology and cardiology departments involved in the recruitment phase. There are 18 centers, distributed throughout the national territory, which are part of the pulmonary screening network that has just started and the recruitment of 7,324 participants is open. See also Medicines: the alarm, 'poorer and poorer people are giving up on unreimbursed medicines'

Stop smoking In our country there are about 12 million smokers, 20 percent consume more than 20 cigarettes a day. Helping smokers to quit is a strategic part of the project: the sooner you do it, the more you gain in health. And, over time, so does the risk of getting cancer. Smokers are then sent to the Anti-Smoking Center connected to RISP: based on everyone’s profile (how much and when they smoke, why, for how long and their attitude, even psychological, towards smoking) the specialist can suggest the best strategy to help him cope with the symptoms linked to abstention In short, cigarette dependence must be evaluated both as a need for a daily quantity of nicotine (for example the intense desire to smoke), and as a symbolic value (whether smoking is a remedy for anxiety , a source of pleasure, etc.). When doctors deem it necessary, they can also prescribe drugs that act on the brain by decreasing both the desire to smoke and withdrawal symptoms. Among which is cytisine, which will be given free to participants in the RISP program, while normally these are medicines that those who want to quit pay for out of pocket. See also The aperitif can be healthy (and it can even be done three times a week): here's how

Also check the heart Tobacco is responsible for over 90,000 deaths every year in Italy. For cancer, but not only: if cigarettes are associated with the onset of about one neoplasm in three and with 17 different types of cancer, it is now certain that tobacco is certainly responsible for 40 diseases. Smoking, in particular, increases the possibility of damage to the heart, to the circulatory system (starting with heart attacks, strokes, arteriosclerosis) and to the entire respiratory system (emphysema and chronic obstructive bronchitis, just to name a few). With low-dose CT (or Low-Dose Computed Tomography, LDCT in acronym) participants in the RISP program will not only monitor the lungs, but also the heart. It is a simple assessment: it lasts a few seconds, without a contrast medium and with a very limited radiation dose, equal to less than a tenth of the standard Tc. In addition to the advantages for patients, who have a better chance of recovering with an early diagnosis, there are also positive aspects for the NHS which saves the high costs of treating pathologies in an advanced stage.