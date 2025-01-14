It is not necessary to carry out a general home cleaning to have to invest time almost daily to keep the house spotless. Although in Spain the task we hate is ironing, we don’t like the rest either, even though we have upright vacuum cleaners that also scrub and clean themselves. However, if we look for effectiveness, it is good clean the house with steam.

This allows you to carry out a deep disinfectionsince it more effectively eliminates bacteria and germs, as well as fungi and mold. In fact, in addition to cleaning the floor, it is also very useful for joints and other delicate surfaces where we cannot use other systems.

Therefore, including a steam cleaner in our cleaning battalion is a good idea, since in addition to being effective, It only requires water for its operation. That is, you do not have to add any other liquid to the solution. The best of all is that having this device does not require a large investment, if we opt for models like the HydroSteam 3030 Active cleaner from Cecotecwhich costs less than 55 euros.

The solution you need to clean with steam

This system offers three levels of steam control. Cecotec





Buy for 53.90 euros



Power : 1,500W

: 1,500W Steam flow : 30g/min

: 30g/min Steam levels :3

:3 Heating : in 30 seconds

: in 30 seconds Autonomy : 20 minutes

: 20 minutes Tank capacity: 330ml

This steamer from the Spanish brand Cecotec allows you to carry out a deep and effective cleaning with its power of 1,500 W. This means that up to The most stubborn dirt can be removed in record time, which also involves a steam flow rate of a maximum of 30 g/min. Given its three-level steam regulation, this device can disinfect even delicate surfaces.

Other interesting technical features are the 20 minutes of autonomy it offers, its 330 milliliter tank and Quick heating in just 30 secondsallowing you to carry out the task without wasting too much time.





How long does steam take to disinfect?

Given the temperature and characteristics in which the steam is produced, it only takes 3 minutes to eliminate bacteria and germs. This makes it one of the most effective cleaning systems for the home since it can also sanitize problematic areas such as joints. Furthermore, the knowledge where to use the steamer It will give us a vision of everything it can clean, from tiles and countertops to upholstery and blinds, without leaving out, of course, the floors.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, based on their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to purchase through 20decompras articles, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

At 20Minutos we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.