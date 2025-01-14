Homophobic attack in the center of Seville by a group of minors: “What are you, faggots?”

Saturday, 10:30 p.m., San Luis street, in the heart of the city of Seville. A man in his 50s is walking home with a friend when a group of kids, around 14 or 15 years old, consisting of approximately six boys and two girls, approaches from behind. One of the young women asked one of them “in a provocative way”: “What are you, faggots?” “Yes, so what?” one of the men responded. Without saying more words, the person who had not given the answer began to receive a series of blows that “before I realized it, I was on the ground bleeding.”

The story of the events is provided to SevillaelDiario.es by the man who received the “blanket of sticks” and which he describes as a “full-blown homophobic attack.” They came from having some beers. His wife and daughters had returned home earlier, and he was also returning accompanied by this friend. At the Church of San Luis, “everything happened very quickly”, according to what has already been described, without the presence of witnesses given the hours of the night.

The attacked person called 112 although they ordered him to go to a health center “if he was conscious,” as he explains. With a severe cut between his eyebrows “with a key or something like that”, and his nose swollen from the blows, he went to the Macarena Hospital, where his wounds were treated and with whose medical report he went to the National Police station in the Alameda de Hércules to report the facts.

“This has been a homophobic attack by young people and this is very serious and very serious. They were kids in their sweatshirts, ‘normal’ looking, from any nearby high school. It must be publicly denounced so that there is no impunity. “It’s something dangerous and scary,” he tells the victim.