An inevitable separation

Adrian Newey is not the only pillar to have announced his farewell to Red Bull in 2024. In addition to the designer, the sporting director is also Jonathan Wheatley will no longer be part of the Milton Keynes team next season. Waiting for him is Sauber/Audi, a team of which he will be team principal.

When the potential earthquake that could hit Red Bull in the event of Christian Horner’s resignation – whether voluntary or forced – emerged at the beginning of the year, Jonathan Wheatley was put in pole position as a potential ‘reserve’ team principal in the event of the end of the Horner era. The team principal has so far been cleared of charges of transgressive behavior and it was Wheatley who announced his farewell to Red Bull to pursue his own career dreams elsewhere.

Podcast Guest The Inside Line Helmut Marko explained that it was impossible for Red Bull to match Audi’s offer to retain Wheatley: “We could not offer him the same salary or the same position – Marko’s words – he started in F1 as a mechanic and had a career to be proud of and at his age it is understandable to want to close the circle by taking on a prestigious position. Our pit stops have been a lesson and it is thanks to him, plus he has always communicated effectively with the FIA. In any case, we have several younger figures ready to continue in his wake”. In 2026, the FIA ​​will no longer accept that the declaration may include figures that are partially included in the budget cap. “because you are also involved in other projects”Red Bull has to make ends meet and big salary exits like those of Newey and Wheatley will help the accountants of the Milton Keynes team a lot in balancing the books in view of the upcoming declarations.