Vanessa Kirby can’t help but express his great excitement about playing Sue Storm in the next movie Fantastic Four: First Steps along with the rest of her teammates. The actress feels honored to be able to revive this character in this upcoming blockbuster from Marvel Studios.

“I just got back from set, tonight, in about two hours; I’ll be back on set. It’s pretty surreal.” Vanessa Kirby said of her portrayal of Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman; Fantastic Four: First Steps.

When Kirby was asked about her relationship or liking for Sue Storm the actress had this to say: “I love Sue, I love her in the comics and I feel very honored to play her.”.

Vanessa is the third actress in history to take on the role of the Invisible Woman, after Jessica Alba and Kate Mara, among whom Alba gave a few words to Kirby for the great professional step that it means for her to arrive at Marvel Studios in such an important project: “Being able to meet so many different people that you can touch and bring joy to, I would say that’s the first and most important thing for anyone who has the honor of playing one of these amazing characters. So I would say just have fun and enjoy the moments.”.

Fantastic Four: First Steps: When is the movie released?

The movie of the Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25, 2025 in all theaters around the world and later digitally on Disney Plus.

This story will tell the origin of these characters in the MCU in a film set in the 50’s. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch; Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be Ben Grimm, alias the Thing and finally Ralph Ineson will embody the villain of the film, Galactus.

