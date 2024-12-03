With more than 33 million registered users in Spain alone, WhatsApp is the favorite and most used app in our country among all age groups. And from the little ones who already have a cell phone to our grandparents, everyone uses this instant messaging platform to stay in touch with their loved ones.

This has led WhatsApp to be much more than an app for sending messages, and although many do not see it as such, it could be said that it is just another social network, full of functions and tools to improve the user experience and the possibilities that it offers. you can do with it.

From sending audios, making video calls or more recently being able to create your own “stickers”, WhatsApp offers features for everyone, and works every day to offer new ones. Without a doubt, one of the most popular apps in the world always needs to have the best, and since we are in the midst of the “Age of Artificial Intelligence”, it is logical that a platform like this would incorporate this technology as soon as possible.

Although it took longer to arrive than those of other companies such as OpenAI or Google, Meta (which is the owner of WhatsApp) has also developed its own AI, call Goal AI. It was in October 2023 when Meta AI was integrated into WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram like a conversational chatbot, but Unfortunately for the Spanish and the rest of the citizens of the European Union, this was not the case. and there is still no trace of said technology in any of the company’s apps.

The reason why we still don’t have AI in WhatsApp

Although no one doubts that AI can be a great complement to round out the success of WhatsApp, in the EU luckily we have a series of regulations and laws that They ensure our security and privacyand before any new technology can work or operate in the territory has to go through the scrutiny of EU experts.

And after being analyzed, Meta AI failed to comply with all the complex aspects of European regulations on data protection and privacy, and therefore for now WhatsApp AI is prohibited both in Spain and in the rest of the EU.

Meta has expressed concern about the “unpredictability of the European regulatory environment”, which could be slowing down the adaptation and launch process, however, They are working to change these aspects thatThey do not convince the regulators to be able to offer this new technology as soon as possible in the most popular app in our country.