And my verification?”, is the question that the Mexican influencer and singer Kimberly Loaiza launched on her Twitter profile to her 8.5 million followers on the afternoon of Thursday, April 20, 2023.

However, and to the surprise of many users of the social network owned by magnate Elon Musk, the interpreter of after twelve and Devotee He is not the only public figure who has lost your verification on twitter.

As well as Kimberly, it has been observed that the youtuber Juanpa Zurita, the Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía, the North American actor of the saga Avengers Chris Evans, singers Beyoncé, Adele and other celebrities, influencers and more no longer sport their distinctive blue dove next to your Twitter username.

Various public personalities appear without verification on Twitter/ Photo: Capture Twitrer.

Even the Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola commented that she is retiring from Twitter “because of being toxic.” On the other hand, what can be verified is that some bloggers with fewer followers, and a few artists like Laisha Wilkins or the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth have managed to keep their verifications.

Laisha Wilkins apparently does keep her verification on Twitter / Photo: Capture Twitter.

Why did they remove Twitter verification from various celebrities?

Regarding what is happening, it should be remembered that for a few weeks the tycoon Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, had announced changes regarding the verification model. He stressed that the classic blue checkmark would be for general users, regardless of whether they are influencers and celebrities or not, including those who purchase the verification service. Twitter Blue.

Public personalities, influencers and celebrities would reappear with a blue verification, but before that they would have to go through a review process to verify that their followers, data and so on are real. Finally, another color of popcorn would be granted for companies, organizations and others.

At the moment what Kimberly Loaiza, Adele, Rosalía, Chris Evans, Beyoncé and many more would be experiencing is possibly the “adjustment” process that Elon Musk and Twitter had announced for several weeks.

It should also be taken into account that since this initiative includes the promotion of payment packages to buy verifications for common users, for this reason apocryphal accounts have begun to be seen that are taking advantage of them to try to impersonate someone famous.

And it is that there are those who have created a user that is almost equal to that of the artist who today does not have a verification to distinguish him. While others who have already purchased their verification package are beginning to attract attention, in a somewhat confusing environment that currently exists on Twitter.