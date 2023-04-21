Jorge Lorenzo adds another Lamborghini to his collection of del Toro supercars. After the Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, the former Spanish rider, winner of 47 MotoGP races and fifth most successful rider of all time, collected his new Urus S in Sant’Agata Bolognese, taking part in the occasion The first experience reserved for customers of the Bolognese brand.

Jorge Lorenzo and Lamborghinis

The Majorcan has always been a great fan of the Bull, with a visit to the Lamborghini factory which allowed him to fully get to know the car manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese, with the first contact with his new Urus S: “Lamborghini is one of the most iconic brands in the automotive sector, especially the Italian one“, he has declared. “It represents the most extreme sports car imaginable. Personally I wanted a super sports car but one that was discreet at the same time and I think the Urus has everything I was looking for. Its engine is extremely powerful and the performance is incredible. But the Urus also offers comfort and safety. All in one, right? It is truly a multifunctional car“.

Experience The First

Thanks to the La Prima programme, customers have the opportunity to collect their new Lamborghini directly from the factory. The visit can be customized according to the customer’s wishes and also includes a VIP guided tour to discover the production plants. Lorenzo’s visit also included a full immersion in Lamborghini’s carbon fiber production plant, a state-of-the-art and recently expanded facility, a tour of the production line of the Urus and the Revuelto super sports car, recently presented by the company, as well as of the recently renovated Lamborghini Museum. “It was a great emotion,” he says. “It’s an incredible, almost mystical place that conveys a sense of tranquillity. And finally the presentation of the car… It’s beautiful, of course, like all Lamborghinis, but for me it was an even more special moment because this is my first Urus”.

Jorge Lorenzo’s Urus S

For his Lamborghini Urus S, Jorge Lorenzo has chosen a livery in Nero Ade, with interiors characterized by contrasting stitching in Giallo Taurus for the steering wheel and seat belts: “I love interiors with yellow details… I think it’s a very elegant and tasteful choice [ride]. There were also some unexpected surprises. I really liked the presentation of the car, the environment of La Prima is very impressive. The moment the curtain is lifted and your new car suddenly appears before your eyes, well, there is no better view than that. Not even by the sea!” The Urus S is the latest addition to the Lamborghini house which will embellish the garage of the driver, who also has great respect for the brand’s history. “I love technology and it’s amazing how much things have changed here since my last visit. I like driving the latest car because it’s the one that best expresses the latest in technology. But I’m also a big fan of classic cars. The Miura has never gone out of style, but I also love the Murciélago and the Diablo. The truth is that every Lamborghini has something special”. Jorge Lorenzo has always shown a visceral passion for Lamborghini, with the former MotoGP rider himself summarizing it as follows: “Emotion”He says, “It is a car capable of inflaming one’s passions”.

The Bull’s Super SUV

The history of the del Toro super SUV has been marked by a rise on the market that has allowed this model to quickly become one of the best-selling cars in the brand’s history. The Urus S is powered by the company’s 4.0-litre, 666hp twin-turbo V8 engine and boasts acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds. The S features an improved exhaust system to make its sonic signature even more unmistakable and assertive. The character of the car becomes progressively sportier depending on the driving mode selected. These include Strada, Sport, Corsa and Ego, which allow the driver to personalize the settings. The system takes data from the transmission, gearbox, rear differential, suspension, steering and 48-volt active anti-roll system to modify the car’s personality. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via a variable all-wheel drive system integrating an active center differential and rear differential, giving the Urus S dynamic traction control to the rear axle for phenomenal driveability.