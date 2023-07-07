The most successful soap opera in history is back. Amazon Prime has confirmed this Thursday that Ugly Betty it will have a third season that will premiere in 2024. In a video that the platform broadcast, actress Ana María Orozco replicates the laugh with which she gave life to Beatriz Pinzón Solano, the ugly woman who came to Ecomoda more than 20 years ago. “The laugh that everyone wants to hear again”, is introduced by actor Jorge Enrique Abello, who plays his fictional partner, Don Armando. Months of rumors are over.

Ugly Betty it was an instant success since it first aired between 1999 and 2001 on Colombian television. It was the classic soap opera story: a humble secretary falls in love with her rich boss and her womanizer. But she had something totally out of the ordinary: the protagonist was ugly, clumsy, and she had a shrill tone in her voice that made her the target of constant ridicule. Despite everything, audiences did not doubt her and loved her, both in Colombia and in more than a hundred countries around the world. “Betty’s ugliness is, for her admirers, the key to the success of this soap opera that is broadcast every day after the daily dose of violence on the news,” this newspaper narrated in 2001.

Fernando Gaitán’s soap opera has endured like no other. Its broadcasts have also occupied the first places in the audience and have conquered the new generations, as if time did not pass. More than 20 international adaptations have been made: from I am Bea in Spain until The most beautiful ugly in Mexico and Ugly Betty in United States. According to Amazon Prime, it was broadcast in 180 countries and remains among the 10 most viewed titles in Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. Until recently, the broadcast rights were held by the Netflix platform, but now Betty moved to Amazon Prime.

The protagonist is today a symbol of protest, part of social debates on prejudices and barriers that hinder economic and social progress. “Betty It is still today a catalog of our archetypes: the classists, the macho, the self-sacrificing, the clever, the relegated, the corrupt have their place in that office [en la que trabaja la protagonista]”, said in 2019 an editorial in Time. “The recent history of Latin America is similar to that of Betty: an economically and socially ugly region is becoming prettier”, commented Moisés Naim in EL PAÍS in 2008, when the region generated hope for its future.

Although it was innovative at the end of the 1990s to have an ugly woman as the protagonist, some recent readings have strongly criticized the message of the end of the telenovela: Betty and Don Armando consolidate as a couple only after she transforms her appearance and fits into the most traditional model of beauty.

Rumors about the possible return of Betty after more than 20 years, they gained special strength in recent months. The actor Mario Duarte, who played Betty’s best friend, was the one who generated expectations in an interview with journalist Carlos Ochoa, in April: “The idea is there on paper. I think that everyone is talking about this there. But we still have these couple of months of May and June, in which I think it crystallizes or is put aside. I don’t know, in any case it is a very big and very ambitious project”.

There are still few details on what the third season will be like. Produced by RCN Estudios and directed by Mauricio Cruz Fortunato (who was the director of the original series), the new episodes will be broadcast by streaming in more than 240 countries. Betty’s relationship with her daughter, Mila, will be important, and the crisis in the family company will have to be overcome. “[Betty se preguntará] if 20 years ago she chose the path that made her truly happy,” an Amazon Prime statement read.

