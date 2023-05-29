milagros soto He consolidated a successful musical career by joining the Pintura Roja orchestra. With the passage of time, his name became known in Peru and other parts of Latin America. Although years later she decided to leave the artistic, she was always remembered as the popular Little Princess Mily. After her unfortunate death on May 22, many wonder how this nickname came to her when she was just starting out as a singer. In the following note, we tell you all the details.

How was the musical trajectory of Milagros Soto?

Mialgros Soto, Known in the media as Princess Mily, she was one of the pioneers in venturing into the cumbia genre and influenced more women to become present in the world of Peruvian chicha. Although her greatest achievement was being part of the successful group Red paintHe was also a member of other groups.

The interpreter of “El teléfono” became one of the most beloved vocalists and her presence was acclaimed by followers in different cities of the country. She remained in said orchestra between 1984 and 1986. Later, she also sang in the Halley group. However, she decided to return to Pintura Roja in the late 1980s, the same time that she began a relationship with Johnny Orosco.

Why was she known as Little Princess Mily?

In a recent appearance by Alejandro Zárate, founder and leader of Pintura Roja, the musician was encouraged to reveal why he baptized Milagros Soto as princess mily Many years ago. According to the national artist, the young woman captivated thousands of people with her melodious voice, but due to her young age and career in show business, she could not be called a ‘queen’.

“She wasn’t old enough to be a queen. He was very young, 18 years old. She was a princess who was just starting out in this wonderful song called cumbia, or chicha, as many call it, ”she stated for the cameras of“ El reventonazo de la Chola ”.

In the same way, he expressed his admiration for everything he achieved thanks to the support of the singer. “I feel a deep affection for Mily because with her we started this project called Red Painting. We had many setbacks and obstacles, but we managed to overcome them and we had results, ”she added.

Why did you decide to leave Red Painting?

milagros soto he reached the peak of his career at the hands of Red Painting. In the midst of immense popularity for the release of “El telefono”, the vocalist said goodbye to the group that accompanied her in her best times, since she wanted her life to take new directions.

“I was fighting between two loves: the love for Johnny (Deyvis Orosco’s father) and the love for God, one of the two had to win. Because if I wanted to continue the church, I had to give up certain things, and that resignation it cost me too much. It came to light (her romance with Johnny Orosco) and what can I do, I couldn’t hide the sun with a finger. I apologized to her (wife of the creator of Nectar) and to Deyvis Orosco”, he detailed in a past interview for “Weekly Report”.