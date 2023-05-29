Science in HS 50 years ago | Nitrite can cause a “food migraine”

In the USA, a test subject was given a drink of a solution containing nitrite. It gave him a headache on several occasions.

In May 1973: You can even get a headache from food. For some unknown reason, some people get an unbearable headache after eating certain foods.

Chocolate, cheese, citrus fruits, alcohol and additional preserves are “headache foods”. An American study has also found that the nitrite used in canned meat can trigger a “food migraine”.

One for seven years, an American man had experienced a fairly severe headache in both temples about 30 minutes after eating preserved meat products such as ham, salami, bacon, or hamburgers. – –

Headache attacks usually lasted several hours. Sometimes the symptoms were accompanied by intense flushing of the face. When the man left preserved meat products from his diet, the headache attacks also disappeared. No other food or drink had the same headache effect. This man also had no tendency to get headaches.

At the neurological department of the University of California, the man was subjected to experiments in which he was given a colorless, odorless and tasteless liquid. The liquid alternately contained nitrite or sodium bicarbonate.

The nitrite doses roughly corresponded to the nitrite amounts in canned meat. The patient was told that the solutions might contain headache-causing substances, but he did not know when the solution actually contained nitrites.

Sodium bicarbonate did not cause headache symptoms. Instead, the nitrite solution caused a headache eight times out of thirteen trials. The headache symptoms were similar to those obtained from muscle preserves: pain was in both temples, but the headache was not accompanied by vision problems or nausea. – –

Americans researchers were of the opinion that nitrite could be included among the foods that have headache-causing properties. However, it is completely unknown how these substances work in the body when they trigger the headache mechanism.

It is obvious that only certain people are sensitive to their influence. “Food headache” has been described as an allergic reaction, but there is no actual confirmation of this assumption.