Al-Ahly newspaper quoted a source in the Al-Ahly club’s technical staff as saying that Al-Shennawi has been training with the team for four days after he finished his treatment program following the injury that kept him from participating for a while.

The source added that Koller held a session with El-Shennawy, and persuaded him not to play in the first-leg match with Wydad, in order to avoid losing his efforts in the return match, which will take place on June 11 in Morocco.

The newspaper stated that Al-Shennawi did not mind leaving Al-Ahly’s list, especially in light of the readiness of Ali Lotfi and Mustafa Schubert.

In a repeat of last season’s scenario, Al-Ahly will face its counterpart, Wydad, in the CAF Champions League final for the 2022-2023 season.

Wydad succeeded in crossing the hurdle of Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa, by drawing 2-2 and qualifying on goal difference outside the home, to set a date with Al-Ahly, who qualified easily at the expense of Tunisian Esperance.

The final game system

After 3 past seasons, in which the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to hold one final match for the championship, its stadium would be determined early, this season the old system has returned.

In this year’s edition, the final will be held in two matches, in the stadiums of each of the two sides of the final, with a home and away system.

Final match date

The dates for the two matches were set by CAF as follows:

The first leg – Sunday, June 4 – at Cairo International Stadium.

The second leg – Sunday 11 June – Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

And in the 2022 edition, Al-Ahly met Wydad in one final match, at Mohammed V Stadium, and it ended in favor of the Moroccan champion, with a score of 2-0.