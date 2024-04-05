Suzuka, Japan.- Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza participated in the last free practice of Formula One in Japan today with a new engine installed in your single-seater 'RB20'which will not bring consequences for the classification in Suzuki.

The Mexican competitor was again at the Suzuka Circuit after staying in the Austrian team's garage in practice two due to the poor track conditions.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The rain wet the Circuit in all its splendor that the teams saved their materials for the closure of activities prior to the fourth Grand Prix of this 2024 Formula One season.

Sergio Pérez's power made him fly on the asphalt and eight minutes from the end of the session he made a huge jump to be second and once again finish behind his teammate Max Verstappen.