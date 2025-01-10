The belief that creatine is only for men who want to develop muscles very voluminous can stop the consumption of this molecule by women. However, this compound can favor women with a profit percentage 10% higher than in the case of men, according to Isabel Viña Bas (@isabelvina), doctor and Medical-Scientific Director of IVB Wellness (@ivbwellnesslab). Thus, the expert explains that thanks to creatine they can gain strength faster, reduce fatigue and increase the recovery during and after exercise; but they can also improve your cognitive function and reduce the likelihood of depression in periods of greater stressas well as help counteract the loss of muscle mass associated with the stage of menopause.

The point is that despite being the most studied molecule of all sports nutritionthe erroneous belief still persists that the use of creatine is only for men looking to develop voluminous muscles. And that is precisely what makes many people think that creatine consumption by women is a bad idea, unless they want to look like a professional bodybuilder. However, Dr. Viña clarifies that these assumptions are completely far from reality. «As in the case of men, the effect of creatine on the female body is optimal: it helps to gain muscle and strength faster, improves anaerobic resistance, improves muscle recovery and increases performance in intense exercises» , summarize.

Some research also suggests that women who supplement with creatine tend to see superior improvements to those that occur in the case of men. “Where men typically experience an improvement of around 5%, women enjoy a 15% increase, highlighting how effective creatine is for women,” he clarifies.

Benefits for women

In the case of women who train force, endurance or who practice high-intensity sports, reduces tiredness and fatigue and improves recovery. This allows them to exercise more and, above all, do so in better conditions.









In periods of greater physical or mental stress it favors cognitive function and even Dr. Viña assures that some studies show that decreases the likelihood of depression.

During menopause it helps counteract the loss of muscle mass. It is worth remembering, as the expert points out, that sarcopenia, common in older people, is the progressive and generalized loss of muscle mass, strength and function associated with aging that is considered a key factor in the decrease in quality of life and independence.

How to take it and how to choose well

Creatine, in its form monohydrateis one of the most studied supplements and with the greatest scientific evidence about its effectiveness. It is a substance that the body secretes naturally and can be obtained through food, mainly meat and fish. From a supplementation point of view, it can be used to enhance strength or gain muscle mass.

As Dr. Viña explains, creatine monohydrate can be administered by dissolving a level scoop of 5 g (recommended daily dose) in 250 ml of water, vegetable drink, milk or any liquid other than tea and coffee, once a day at any time, whether on an empty stomach or on an empty stomach. full stomach.

Regarding its mechanisms of action and benefits, its effectiveness is based on its role as a myostatin inhibitor. This substance is responsible for inhibiting muscle growth, therefore, if it is inhibited, it will increase muscle mass gain.

In general, it increases strength levels, increases energy levels, delaying fatigue and, therefore, increases sports performance. It is also interesting in phases of fat loss, since it helps preserve muscle mass.

Furthermore, it is a safe supplement that is not considered a doping substance, it is not necessary to take breaks, it does not cause liver or kidney damage and no adverse effects related to its intake have been observed; Although, as always clarified in the case of supplementation, it should not be a substitute for a balanced diet or a healthy lifestyle.