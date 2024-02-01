The car market in Italy began 2024 with a increase in registrations of 10.6%, compared to those of January 2023. The data indicates a strong public interest in traditional combustion engine cars. At the beginning of the new year, UNRAE confirmed the estimate of 1,600,000 registrations for the full year 2024, representing approx 34,000 more units compared to 2023. This equates to a slight growth of 2.1%, but still far from pre-pandemic levels (-16.5% compared to 2019).

How many cars were sold in January 2024

In January 2024, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, they were registered 141,946 new cars, up 10.6% compared to the 128,329 recorded in the same period of the previous year. From the point of view of sales channels, the analysis of car market data in January highlighted that they are the private to drive sales, with a representation of 61.8%followed by 25.6% for rental and 12.6% for companies.

Car sales trend in Italy, updated to January 2024

It should also be underlined that in the final three days of January, 38% of the market has been registered. Cars registered by manufacturers and dealers, including those for rental use, represented 7.9% of monthly sales, recording a decrease of -4.6% compared to January 2023.

Best-selling cars in January 2024

The ranking of the best-selling cars in January 2024 opened with the Fiat Panda in first place with 11,149 registrations, followed by Dacia Sandero (6,617) and from Citroen C3 (4,697). 2024 is also the year the new Pandawhich will also be 100% electric.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 11,149 2 Dacia Sandero 6,617 3 Citroën C3 4,697 4 Jeeps Avenger 4,389 5 Lance Ypsilon 3,910 6 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,788 7 Peugeot 2008 3,289 8 Volkswagen T-Roc 3,258 9 Peugeot 208 3,059 10 Dacia Duster 3,016 11 Ford Puma 2,835 12 Renault Captur 2,484 13 Renault Clio 2,354 14 Mg ZS 2,321 15 Opel Race 2,275 16 Nissan Qashqai 2.109 17 Fiat 500 2,093 18 Fiat 500X 2,003 19 Kia Sports 1,853 20 Toyota Yaris 1,665 21 BMW X1 1,660 22 Opel Mokka 1,657 23 Alfa Romeo Tonal 1,631 24 Volkswagen Polo shirt 1,572 25 Jeeps Compass 1,505 26 Jeeps Renegade 1,487 27 Audi A3 1,423 28 Nissan Juke 1,404 29 Audi Q3 1,313 30 Hyundai i10 1,288 31 Toyota C-HR 1,274 32 Ford Kuga 1,263 33 Toyota Aygo 1,242 34 Citroën C3 Aircross 1,143 35 BMW X3 1,130 36 Audi Q2 1,084 37 Suzuki Vitara 1,081 38 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,078 39 Volkswagen T-Cross 1,015 40 Mercedes GLA 1,002 41 Ford Focus 984 42 Suzuki Ignis 964 43 Toyota Rav4 940 44 BMW Series 1 936 45 Peugeot 3008 916 46 Hyundai i20 914 47 Ford Fiesta 880 48 Volvo XC40 864 49 DR DR 5.0 859 50 Audi Q5 845 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in January 2024

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

In January 2024, the car mild hybrids and full hybrids they were the best-selling, with an increase in registrations of +14.3%, representing approximately 38% of the total (10.5% for the “full” hybrids and 27.5% for the “mild” hybrids).

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars in January 2024

The cars at gas they grew by +26.5%, reaching 30.5%. Increases were also recorded for LPG (+17.9%)while the diesel continued to lose ground (-9%).

Electric and plug-in cars also suffered significant lossesdecreasing respectively by -13.3% he was born in -33.9%, representing less than 5% of the overall market. Registrations a methane were limited, just over 200 units.

Sales of cars on tap are down in the first month of the year

