Communication on the wrist – which works well with the Apple Watch in Germany – quickly reaches its limits abroad. If you want to leave your phone in the hotel safe, you should inform yourself in advance.

DThe Apple Watch connects you to the people and things that matter to you – right from your wrist. And with a mobile phone tariff you can do all of this even without your iPhone nearby: This is how the Californian manufacturer advertises its smart watch – provided it contains an eSIM, an embedded SIM card from a mobile phone provider. So much for the theory.

And yes, jogging in the morning and listening to music while still being reachable by phone and sending messages: This is easily possible in your own country, but not always abroad. Anyone who will soon be on the ski slopes in Austria or France or on exotic beaches should not rely on their Apple Watch alone as a communication tool. Even if it would be practical, especially on the slopes or on the beach, to leave the phone safe and secure in the hotel safe.