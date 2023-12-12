You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Fire in Argentina
Fire in Argentina
Personnel are evacuated and assisted with oxygen and efforts are being made to rescue about seven trapped people.
Sources from the Emergency Medical Care System (Same) informed La Nación that at noon this Tuesday local time a fire broke out on the sixth and seventh floors of the building adjacent to the Ministry of Labor, on 668 Leandro N. Alem Street. in the center of Buenos Aires, in the offices of the Judicial Branch.

15 Same ambulances, City Firefighters and the Federal Special Rescue Brigade are working at the scene following a call to 911 registered around 12 noon.
In the images you can see the flames appear from the sixth floor and reach the seventh in an uncontrolled manner, while a large column of black smoke rises above the 14-story building.
(Developing)
LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) / GDA
