single drivers

pay between 34% and 40% more for their car insurance than those that are matched, a trend that has been continuing in recent years and that has its own explanation. In fact, this reality is closely related to how insurers calculate a driver’s risk.

To estimate the risk what it means to insure a client, insurers take into account, among other things, their profile as a driver and the car they have, including their age, marital status and whether they have dependent children. Some parameters on which they have statistical data.

The data considered by insurers reflects that single people have cars that are over 15 years old, in 25% more cases than married people. In short, we could say that single drivers have worse cars and pay more for their insurance, due to the risk that this entails. This happens because as a general rule they tend to have lower purchasing power than their matched counterparts. And also because they tend to be younger.

If we talk about age,

drivers under 25 years they tend to have a greater number of accidents, and also of greater severity, which is also why their policies are more expensive.

Power is another key factor: high-power sports cars have more expensive insurance, since it is estimated that the owners of these vehicles drive more riskily, at higher speeds than those who have, for example, a family minivan with few horses. The typical profile of a sports car is usually that of a single person, which is why the policies become more expensive.

Insurance calculations.



Thus, for example, it is believed that

a driver with children will drive more prudently than one that does not have them (with the aim of not putting them in danger), hence the risk of insuring a driver without children is greater, a priori.

As for the vehicle, the age of the car is fundamental, since it is estimated that vehicles over a decade old are involved in a greater number of accidents and of greater severity (third parties are involved, bodily harm occurs, etc. ). Therefore, the insurer must also pay more in compensation.

Specifically, vintage cars are involved in 2 out of 5 traffic accidents. And claims with victims over 15 years of age have increased by more than 78% in recent years. Something logical if we take into account that most of these vehicles lack intelligent braking systems, airbags and other safety elements. And that the age of the Spanish car fleet continues to grow.

Some data does not agree



However, according to data collected by

acero.comthe prices of the policies do not exactly match the levels of claims declared by the respondents, both single and married.

In fact, these indicate that

16% of singles have given a part in the last year, compared to 19% of married people. In addition, in the case of singles, in 5% of the claims there were third parties involved. In accidents involving married people, this percentage rises to 6%.

Be that as it may, there is an insurance modality known as Pay As you Drive “pays for how you drive”, which allows the insured to pay his premium according to his behavior behind the wheel. To monitor this driving data, a device similar to a black box is installed in the vehicle, which collects the different data. A good alternative in many cases.

According to figures provided by the Spanish insurer

hello car, among the customers who contracted pay-per-use insurance, 97% have managed to reduce their price, saving an average of 174 euros per year. In the case of Hello Auto Smart, insurance for people who continuously use the vehicle,

79% managed to reduce the price of their policy thanks to good driving and respecting traffic regulations, which represents a saving of about 80 euros per year. Thus, the average annual savings of a client has been around 100 euros per year during 2021.

Beyond car insurance, you cannot lose sight of other insurance (which, although not mandatory, is recommended) that singles will have to face in full, that is, without the help of a partner.

It is the case, for example,

of the home policy, that must be paid in full, and whose price can easily reach 300 euros per year. The same thing happens with pet insurance and health insurance. The latter, if contracted as a family, allow –in some cases– access to bonuses or cheaper prices than if they are contracted individually.