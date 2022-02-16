The old union building, in the urban center of Mazarrón, is already municipal property. The mayor, Gaspar Miras, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor, Gemma del Rey Almansa, signed the operation for which the City Council has paid almost 140,000 euros last Monday in Madrid. The building, on García Alix street, is part of the modern facilities that were built in the 1960s, and came to house the Agrarian Chamber, the Inem headquarters and a bar that functioned as a social venue. It has been closed for two decades and now demolition awaits. According to the Consistory, “it is in an advanced state of deterioration.”

The forecast of the government team is, “in principle”, to tear down the construction “to give space to the Town Hall square with an administrative building,” according to the mayor told LA TRUTH. The older neighbors remember that in this same place, before those offices were built, there was a garden.

This is the second openwork operation formalized by the local executive this legislature. A year ago he acquired the Civil Guard barracks on Constitución Avenue, also in disuse, some rooms from the same period as the union building. The shovel proceeded to its demolition to allocate the plot to an auditorium. For now, the lot has been converted into a car park.