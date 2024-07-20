Despite the enormous natural wealth and biodiversity that characterizes our countryIn recent years we have witnessed a alarming deterioration in the life conditions of numerous wild species.

The management of Maria de los Angeles Cauich as Director General of Wildlife of the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) has been marked by a series of errors, negligence and deficiencies which require serious and rigorous evaluation.

Since his appointment, Cauich has faced criticism for his lack of action and strategic vision. One of the most critical points has been the management of the endangered species conservation programs. During his tenure, we have seen how the Jaguarsymbol of our fauna, has suffered a decline in its population Due to the poaching and the loss of habitat. Despite the alarming figures, the Semarnat’s actions have been lukewarm and uncoordinated.

Another emblematic case is that of the monarch butterflywhose migration is a world-renowned natural spectacle. Forests that serve as refuge for these butterflies have been devastated by illegal logging.and the sanctions and measures implemented under the Cauich address have been totally insufficient and lateThis has allowed economic interests to prevail over the conservation of this wonderful sanctuary and spectacle of nature.

Besides, the deforestation in the jungles of southeastern Mexicoone of the last bastions of biodiversity in Mexicohas reached very critical levels. Local communities have repeatedly denounced the inaction of the authorities in the face of agricultural and livestock expansion that is destroying their natural environment. As a sign of the seriousness of the situation, we are all now aware of the massive deaths of howler monkeys in the region.

Reforestation programs, although they insist on saying otherwise, have been very poorly executed. Yes, a lot of resources have been invested in Sembrando Vida, but according to specialists and journalists, the “miracle” program of this six-year term has devastated thousands of hectares of forests and jungles, spending millions of pesos without offering a viable future to the poorest rural population.

And as for the situation of marine fauna, it is not better. Sea turtles, which nest on our coasts, face increasing threats due to illegal fishing, pollution and the lack of permits for turtle camps that protect many of them. Semarnat’s responses have been reactive and ineffective. And just this week, when World Vaquita Day was celebrated, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) warned that this marine mammal is the one that is currently at greatest risk of disappearing from our planet.

All this, and the recent death of two baby howler monkeys that Cauich insisted on transferring from Tabasco to the State of Mexico, ignoring all the requests and warnings from experts not to do so due to the serious risk involved, is evidence of a totally failed management, and is an account of the crisis facing wildlife in Mexico.

Lack of leadership, abuse of power, negligent attitude, lack of preparation, absence of comprehensive policies and inefficiency in the implementation of conservation programs have been constants during the administration of María de Los Ángeles Cauich. It is imperative that immediate action be taken to reverse this situation.

For the sake of our biodiversity and the future of our species, I make a formal and serious call to the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources to consider the dismissal of María de Los Ángeles Cauich from her position as Director General of Wildlife.

We need committed and capable leadership that prioritizes the conservation of our natural heritage and implements effective and sustainable policies, based on science and knowledge and not on personal interests and whims.

Mexico’s wildlife cannot continue to wait. It is time to act responsibly and firmly to stop the wrong decisions of the head of the DGVS that have already caused irreparable consequences.

More from the same author: