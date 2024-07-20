These days there is a lot of talk about the end of the marriage between Francesca Pascale and Paola Turci. Let’s remember that the couple was together for five years and two years ago Francesca and Paola got married. Something, however, went wrong and today their relationship has come to an end. It was Francesca Pascale herself who revealed what happened in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’. Let’s find out together what she said.

Francesca Pascale and Paola Turci they are no longer a couple. As already anticipated, it was Pascale herself who explained the reasons that led to the end of her marriage with the singer in an interview given to ‘Corriere della Sera’. These were her words about it:

I believe a lot in love. When a long-term project ends early, for me it is a failure. It is an end, I am going through a great pain but life has taught me that before loving someone you have to know how to love yourself. An end, therefore, can become an act of love towards yourself and that is why I decided to move away.

A separation, therefore, as painful as the period that Francesca is going through. During the course of the interview released to the well-known newspaper, Pascale then denied all the gossip rumors about jealousy and betrayal. These were her words about it:

Gossip and meanness have hurt me a lot. I understand that my past can be “cumbersome”, but there is a limit to everything.

Francesca Pascale and the words of remembrance for Silvio Berlusconi

In addition to talking about the end of her marriage with Paola Turci, in the interview given to ‘Corriere della Sera’ Francesca Pascale then recalled Silvio Berlusconia very important person in his life. These were the words in memory of the former Prime Minister:

Silvio Berlusconi