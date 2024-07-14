Any Mexican with intentions of travel to the United States For a vacation you must have two in order essential documents to leave Mexico, the passport and the American visa.

The American visa It is one of the most in-demand documents worldwide, as it is the only legal way to enter the United States. However, after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in 2019, this important procedure had long delayscausing the waiting time to obtain an appointment for a consular interview to reach up to two years.

If you were planning a trip very soon to the land of stars and stripes, you should know that it is not possible to get a visa this month, and most likely not in 2024.

Contrary to what many people might imagine, the American visa process It is very easy to do (except for the waiting time for the interview) for many Mexicans.

In fact, the most important part during the process of processing an American visa for the first time is the interview at an Embassy or United States Consulatesince it is in this place where an agent decides whether you are reliable or not to receive the visa.

So, if you are going to start the application process for the American tourist visa B1/B2 For the first time, it is very important that you take into account several factors.

The first thing you need to do is complete the DS-160 form online, covering a payment of $185 dollars Once the amount has been reflected, you must schedule an appointment for the interview at the Embassy or Consulate that best suits you or fits your needs.

You will also need to schedule an appointment to attend the Applicant Service Center (CAS), to collect your biometric data and fingerprints.

However, you should be aware that completing all the steps correctly and having all the requirements at hand does not guarantee that your visa will be approved 100%.

And in the consular interview, there is a chance that the officer in charge of it will decide to deny the American document, and this can happen for different reasons:

You provided incorrect, contradictory or inconsistent information

It is very important that you are clear, brief and very coherent in each of your responses to the consul.

If you do not have documents with you that can support what you say, the agent may deny you the visa.

Inconsistent responses regarding the reason for the trip to the United States

A very important factor during the interview is that you are clear and honest about the reasons that lead you to travel to the United States, so if your answers are vague the officer may doubt your intentions to enter the North American country, since it is very important that you make it clear that you will return to your country of origin and that your visit is only temporary.

You didn’t give details of the trip

If your answers do not detail the duration of your trip, accommodation or itinerary, you can question the consul.