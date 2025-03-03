There are true foods that never go out of style and also have multiple uses In all types of areas. This is the case of apple vinegar, which is obtained from the fermented juice of crushed apples and contains mainly acetic acid – found to give it that taste and smell – and vitamins B and C.

Even though this food It has been traditionally used as salad and kitchen dressing, It also brings great contributions to the field of medicine, since one of its great qualities is to reduce blood levels after a meal. Although it is considered very beneficial for multiple things, there is still enough scientific evidence to support these.

The benefits

Apple vinegar It has only three calories per tablespoon, So in low calorie diets it does not contribute that “extra.” Although vitamins and mineral levels are very low, it contains potassium and some amino acids or antioxidants. Among other of its main benefits some include:

Bacteria elimination. It can be especially useful for the treatment of fungi, lice, warts or ear infections. Control diabetes. As is logical, being useful for the control of sugar levels, it can also contribute to maintaining blood sugar levels in the usual range, avoiding the appearance of this disease. Reduce abdominal fat. Some studies suggest that this food contributes to a greater feeling of satiety, which implies a lower calorie intake. This occurs especially when combined with carbohydrates. Reduces cholesterol and improves the health of the heart. Apple vinegar reduces cholesterol and triglycerides levels, also helps lower high blood pressure. Improve digestions. Apple vinegar helps balance the stomach pH and improves the symptoms of reflux such as acidity or ardor, as well as gas formation.

Contraindications

In adequate doses, it is a highly beneficial food for health. Nevertheless, If you are in medical treatment, it is recommended to consult a specialist Before including intake in your diet, since you could have interactions with some medications.

It is recommended to avoid the consumption of apple vinegar those people who are in treatment with digoxin, insulin or diuretics such as furosemide or hydrochlorotiazide, since it can significantly reduce blood potassium levels, having muscle weakness, cramps, paralysis or arrhythmia.

Likewise, Nor is its combination recommended with some herbs such as the horse tail, since it can increase the laxative effects of some of these.