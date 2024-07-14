“See you tonight at the Copa América final, how exciting,” was the curious message posted by the famous Colombian singer Shakira through her X account, hours before the final that will take place this Sunday, July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium Miami.

It should be remembered that the Barranquilla native and CONMEBOL confirmed a show that will break the mold due to the modifications it will have, with respect to the traditional presentations that take place within the framework of the closing of a tournament.

The Colombian goals were an ecstasy, but nothing compared to singing the national anthem. A sample of what happened in Charlotte. Photo:Chandan Khanna. AFP Share

“Shakira is a superstar and represents Latin American greatness in the world. The final is a day of celebration and there is no one better than Shakira to be with us in this grand final,” said Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL.

It is traditional for both the opening and closing ceremonies to take place minutes before the kick-off whistle, however, on this occasion, it will not be before, but rather at half-time.

Everything seems to indicate that this time the break will last 20 minutes, five minutes longer than the 15 that are normally given in football. Shakira’s show would last 6 minutes and the organisation needs 7 minutes to set up the game and the same amount of time to make the whole field available to the players.

