Why Liberi tutti is not on air: the reason for the program change on Rai 2

Why isn’t Liberi tutti broadcast on Rai 2? We’ll tell you right away, the reason is very simple: the program was closed due to low ratings. Rai itself announced this in recent days with a note: “The new format of the Prime Time Entertainment Department, created in collaboration with Triangle Production, stops at the third episode. Rai 2, for prime time, also has the mandate to experiment with new projects. “Free everyone!” is an original Italian format dedicated to the Escape Room phenomenon, very popular among young people, whose experimentation, unfortunately, also due to the highly competitive scenario on the day of broadcast, did not achieve the expected results. In agreement with the production company, it was therefore decided to interrupt its programming. However, we thank Triangle for the care and professionalism with which it followed the project and equally all the protagonists: Bianca Guaccero, who with great generosity accepted the challenge, Beppe Iodice, the Gemelli di Guidonia and the TV Production Center of Naples” .

The program hosted by Bianca Guaccero was therefore closed after the third episode. The broadcast accompanied by the musical comedy of I Gemelli di Guidonia, the presence of Beppe Iodice as sidekick to guide the guests towards the games planned in the studio (among other things he often joked at the end of the episode about the possibility that there would be a subsequent one ), is closed. Will come back? Maybe…

Meanwhile, in its place, Rai will broadcast a series of films starring Paola Cortellesi: starting on Monday 13 November with Nobody can judge me.