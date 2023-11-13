Third defeat in a row for the former n. 1: loses to the German 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-4 in 2h31′, confirming the doubts about the Spaniard the day before

From our correspondent Riccardo Crivelli – Turin

The first match of the Green Group of the 2023 ATP Finals is by Alexander Zverev: the German, who won the first edition of the tournament in Turin in 2021 (adding it to the London one in 2018), wins 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-4 in 2h31 over Spaniard Alcaraz, winning the fourth direct match out of seven against the world number two. It is his third seasonal victory of 2023 against a top ten player (Medvedev and Sinner the other two) out of 16 matches. Alcaraz, however, confirms all the doubts of the day before regarding his physical condition weakened by an annoying plantar fasciitis in his left foot: foul, not very precise, incapable of dictating the usual rhythm from the baseline, Carlitos loses the third match in a row after Shanghai and Bercy for the first time since March 2021.

first set — In the first two rounds of service the challengers held serve easily, but in the third game Alcaraz ran into a rather horrible game: two forehand errors, a reckless dismount and a ribbon that accompanies a drop shot into the corridor gave the German the break. Ephemeral joy: already in the sixth game Sasha suffers the counterbreak to make it 3-3 after a first point that draws applause which is probably the best of the match: a defensive lob to the kiss on a deep volley from Zverev. The German starts hitting the serve again, but is not very aggressive in response and doesn't take advantage of three break points to get back to 4-3 and serve. In the 12th game, however, the world number 7 is good and lucky to cancel three set points from an Alcaraz who compensates for his blunders from the baseline with the intelligent use of short balls and runs to the net. The tie break is without history, the Spaniard takes advantage of a couple of bloody errors from Zverev and prevails at 4, winning a set in which the opponent achieved more winners and committed fewer errors, but was not cynical in exploiting the opportunities .

second set — The German must immediately cancel a break point in an interminable first game lasting over 7 minutes, but in the following game another unfortunate missed pass from the Spaniard, who loses the measure from the baseline with both his forehand and his backhand, grants the break to Sasha, who this time does not distract himself with his service turns and no longer lets himself be caught, obtaining 90% points with the first serve.

third set — The show remains rather modest, the errors far outweigh the prowess, Alcaraz now insists too much with the short balls to overcome the baseline errors and two bad errors with this fundamental as well as an incorrect evaluation of an opponent's response cost him the break of 3-2. In the following game, the most intense thrill of the match: on a lunge to the right, Zverev slips on his left ankle and falls, a dynamic substantially identical to that of the terrible injury at Roland Garros 2022. A moment of trepidation also in the stands, but Sasha immediately reassures his opponent and public and wins the game at 15. Then, as always when he sees the finish line, he stumbles, risks putting the Spaniard back in the match in the tenth game, cancels out a crucial break point and then with two solid firsts he closes the score.