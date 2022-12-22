The administration of Paseo Florencia, in Murcia, celebrates the second fourth prize of the Christmas Lottery. / Vicente Vicens / AGM

Murcia, Mazarrón and San Pedro del Pinatar were the three lucky cities in the Region with the second fourth prize of the 2022 Christmas Lottery draw, which leaves 200,000 euros for the series and 20,000 euros for the tenth. The number 25296 was the lucky one.

In the capital, the money went to the lottery administrations on Paseo Florencia, in Ronda Sur, and in the one located on Calle Doctor Gregorio Marañón. In Mazarrón, in calle Larga number 4, and in San Pedro del Pinatar, in El Perolo.

With contained joy, he received the news that Pepe Imbernón, owner of the lottery administration on Paseo Florencia de Murcia, had distributed the second four prize of the 2022 Christmas Lottery. A tenth with the number 25296, a total of 20,000 euros, were sold in this establishment. “I found out from you, from the press,” said a surprised Pepe Imbernón.

Already on December 22, 2021, they also awarded a fourth prize, according to the owner. «It makes us very happy that they call us to give us the news and they surprise us. There is a lot of joy but also a total silence, because we have not yet hung the poster. Soon people will start coming. Today is a fantastic day,” said Pepe Imbernón.