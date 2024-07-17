Mexico City.- Jaime Lozano left the post of coach of the Mexican National Soccer Team, two weeks after the embarrassment in the Copa America 2024.

‘Jimmy’in two of three official tournaments with the Tricolorfailed as technical directorin the Concacaf Nations League and in the recently concluded Copa America 2024.

The 45-year-old former player only won the title of the Gold Cup 2023an award that confirmed him as the absolute coach of the Tricolor.

However, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) had in mind a long-term alternative.

Jaime Lozano says goodbye to the Tricolor

Jam media

In context, Jaime Lozano and his technical staff They would receive a contract valid until 2030, but during certain periods they would have to accompany a DT with more experience.

In other words, ‘Jimmy’ would go from being the protagonist to occupying a minor role. Femexfut He proposed him to be a technical assistant to the man who is aiming to be the new helmsman of the The Mexican Futbol selectionhe ‘Basque’ Javier Aguirre.

In step with the soccer World Cup in Mexico, USA and Canadawhich will be held in two years, Jaime Lozano would resume its position in the 2026-2030 World Cup process.

Jaime Lozano also leaves the Tricolor

Jam media

However the ‘Jimmy’ did not accept the option of the Femexfuttherefore, the governing body announced today the end of its history as guardian of the national team.

«In recent days an alternative was proposed that would continue to look at the long term. Jaime Lozano It was offered to him along with his technical staff a contract until 2030, in which during the period 2024-2026 they accompany a technical director of greater experience heading to our world Cupand later it was the same Jaime Lozano who will take over the reins of technical management in the 2026-2030 process.”

FMF report on the departure of Jaime Lozano

Twitter Mexican Football Federation (FMF)

«After analyzing the proposal, Jaime Lozano informed us that he does not wish to continue. We respect his decision, we recognize his great professionalism, ability and dedication,” said the Femexfut.

