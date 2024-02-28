Lately, questions about the car have been very frequent Apple: When does the Apple machine come out? How much does Apple's machine cost? How does Apple Car work? What is the name of Apple's machine? Now we can provide definitive answers. Unlike the car of XiaomiL'Apple Car will never see the light. In fact, the brand has abandoned its plans for an electric vehicle, putting an end to one of the most ambitious projects in its history. This news was reported by the agency Bloombergciting internal sources, according to whom the announcement surprised the almost two thousand employees involved in the project.

Apple Car stop the project, why?

Apple has permanently discontinued the Titan project, relating to his first car. The news was communicated to the team by Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, and Kevin Lynch, project manager. Around two thousand employees involved will be reallocated to other projects or fired.

The first information about the Apple Car dates back to 2014, but according to Tony Fadellcreator of the first iPod, the idea had already been evaluated in 2008 by Steve Jobs. The Titan project was characterized by numerous delayschanges in strategy and downsizing over the years, with a market release postponed to 2028 and the transition from autonomous driving to advanced level 2 assisted driving.

Futuristic instrument panel of the Apple Car, which will never be made

The decision to abandon the project was motivated by need to focus on generative artificial intelligence, a sector in which Apple is losing ground to Microsoft and Google. This choice has found favor among investors and analysts, considering growing uncertainty about autonomous driving and the long-term profit potential of AI, greater than that of a car. Other actors like Sony, Huawei and Xiaomi they remain committed to the development of their automobiles.

Apple Car features, as it was meant to be

In the development program foriCar electric car Apple technicians had followed two distinct paths. The first by designing acars with limited self-driving systems and traditional specifications, and a second more advanced with futuristic features.

Cockpit as it should have been inside the Apple Car iCar, similar to that of a limousine

What would it have been like inside Apple's machine? In the brand's intentions, the iCar was supposed to be a car without steering wheels or pedalswith interiors from limousine, where passengers could be completely free to experience the journey, whether short or long. In fact, one had been hypothesized to be on board lounge-like spacewhich was also supposed to house the infotainment touchscreen system in the center.

Passengers had to be accommodated on single seats capable of rotating 360°, placed on the sides of the vehicle and positioned one in front of the other. However, for safety reasons, the car also had to allow the manual controlwith a steering wheel that would emerge from a futuristic instrument panel, equipped with a large monitor.

The Apple Car was supposed to be a 5-door SUV Coupe

Inside, the iCar should have presented itself as a limousinewhile on the outside it would have taken on the appearance of a 5-door SUV coupewith rear doors that open against the wind and retractable handles.

Apple Car, how much would the Apple car have cost?

On the price No specific details were ever provided about the Apple Car, but considering the expected technological level, a cost close to 100,000 euros, if not higher. However, these assumptions are now obsolete as Apple's iCar project, initially scheduled for 2025, it will never be realized.

