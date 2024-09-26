He was asked if he had ever retouched Michelle Hunziker’s face. The doctor’s answer was dry and, at the same time, very sweet.

Many had dreamed that the smile on the showgirl’s face could be much more lasting and linked to an important and prospective relationship. But for the fans of Michelle Hunziker and Giovanni Angiolini it was a beautiful, intense moment, which lasted only a few months.

The two, in fact, had a relationship of about five monthsa short period but it was enough to make the fans of the Swiss presenter dream. It had been a long time since she appeared so bright, but Michelle Hunziker seems to have left behind what happened with Giovanni.

The first images of the couple date back to around two years agowhen photos of them together began to circulate. After that torrid summer spent in Sardinia, everything seemed to vanish irremediably. Their relationship, in fact, would have lasted exactly five months, a “season of love”, you could say.

Recently, however, Giovanni Angiolini decided to reopen the chapter of his love with Hunziker in an interview given to the weekly magazine ‘Diva e Donna’. Since the early days of their relationship, a certain discretion about their relationship, and they have never been in the habit of revealing too much about their love story. The doctor’s statements were a bit unexpected, precisely because they arrived (finally) recently. Angiolini said:

We met for work reasons and the understanding was immediate. We supported each other, staying in touch. Our relationship was intense but also light and carefree. We were both going through a very complicated moment on a sentimental level, and this led us to give each other mutual support.

On the end of the relationship with Michelle Hunziker, Giovanni explained that, simply, they had “very different lives and full of commitments”. An apparently very simple and almost “natural” reason. Angiolini is keen to underline how the two have “remained on good terms”, exchanging “good wishes messages” with great pleasure in writing to each other from time to time.

Currently, the orthopedist and former participant of the Big Brother appears not to be single. The doctor said: “I can’t say I’m completely alone. I would say that… I’m exploring new situations. In fact, maybe I’m just complicating my life!” He was asked if he had ever had his face by Michelle Hunziker; dry and very sweet the answer that states that he has never done anything to Michelle Hunziker’s face, she who is also so “incredibly disciplined in taking care of herself”.